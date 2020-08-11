LaKeith Stanfield says he's not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton Oswalt

Actor LaKeith Stanfield says he's fine after alarming many fans with cryptic posts on Instagram, which made many worry about his emotional well-being.

The actor, known for roles in films like “Get Out,” “Sorry to Bother You” and “Knives Out,” announced that he’s OK after a series of worrying posts on Instagram led to calls for someone to check on him. In a since-deleted video, he appears to pour alcohol into a pill bottle with a label for carvedilol, a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure.

According to Newsweek, the video was captioned, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

The outlet reported that he then shared another video with the caption, “Reality is boring and moves too slowly and no one is trustworthy,” while a third video showed the pill bottle once again, which had his name on the prescription label, and the caption “bottoms up.”

The post led many to believe that the 28-year-old actor was potentially suicidal. Among those concerned for his health was comedian Patton Oswalt, who tried to get someone who is closer to the actor to check up on him.

"I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly,” Oswalt wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."

Fortunately, Stanfield’s representatives with the PR firm Platform took to Twitter to respond and assure both him and fans that the actor was OK.

“Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated," the tweet reads.

Oswalt followed up, writing: “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”

Soon after, Stanfield himself deleted the posts from Instagram and replaced them with a note assuring people that he’s doing OK.

“I’m OK everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love,” he wrote.

In the caption to the brief text post, the actor apologized for making people worry.

Representatives for Stanfield did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).