Lady Gaga stuns in star-shaped orange bikini during pool day

Lady Gaga is showing some skin.

On Wednesday, the "Rain On Me" singer, 35, shared a steamy video on Instagram featuring herself waltzing out of a large pool on a sunny day, her hands behind her head.

In the clip, Gaga wore a unique bright orange bikini that crossed over her chest to form a pair of star-shaped covers on the top. The bottom of the bikini was eye-catching as well, as gold chains hung in front of the star from either hip as long orange tassels draped down to her knees.

The outfit was completed with black cat-eye sunglasses and a dark lip.

"Little starZ," the "Star is Born" actress wrote in the caption, alongside a pair of star emojis.

The comment section was filled with adoring comments, many with strings of flame and heart-eye emojis.

"GORGEOUS!!!!!" a fan wrote.

"YESSSSSSSSS," another enthused.

A third wrote: "YOU LOOK SO GOOD MOMMY."

"Omg so hot," gushed yet another.

The post comes just days after Gaga shared that she and jazz singer Tony Bennet would reunite for a pair of concerts in New York City.

Radio City Music Hall will play host to Gaga and Bennett, 94, on Aug. 3 and 5 for concerts called "One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga."

The two released an album together called "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014. It contained several covers of American jazz standards like "Anything Goes," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" and the title track.

The two recently finished a second album together.