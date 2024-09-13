Lady Gaga calls out former classmates who told her she 'will never be famous'

Lady Gaga is sending a message to her fans about perseverance and following their dreams.

The singer-songwriter and actress recently commented on a TikTok video posted by a fan account, which showed a screenshot of a Facebook page made by Gaga's former classmates titled, "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous." The video then flashes to a recent picture of the star with a list of all the awards she has won, including an Academy Award, 13 Grammys and two Golden Globes.

"Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when," Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, wrote in the comments section. "This is why you can't give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going."

Gaga attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in the early 2000s, choosing to withdraw from school in 2005 to focus on her music career. During this time, she began performing in various clubs throughout New York City and developed her stage name.

Four years after leaving the university, Gaga released her debut album, "The Fame," in 2009, which featured many hits, including "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi." The album was a huge success, leading to five Grammy Award nominations, including album of the year and song of the year for "Poker Face."

In the years since, Gaga has not only continued to release hit records, including "Born This Way" and "Chromatica," but has also begun dipping her toes into the acting world.

"I think I've created characters for years so that I could be an actress because I always wanted to be one, and I couldn't make it, so I went for it as a musician," she told E! News in January 2019.

She found success as an actress in various roles, her first major part being in "American Horror Story" in 2015. The project was a huge success, earning Gaga her first Emmy Award nomination and win. She further found success playing Ally in the 2018 movie "A Star Is Born," which earned her first Academy Award nomination for acting.

Gaga is currently promoting her latest project, "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's take on The Joker, aka Arthur Fleck. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie "Joker," which earned Phoenix his first Academy Award win.

"Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside — for me, it creates a quietness," Gaga told Vogue earlier this month. "Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?"

While working on the film, Gaga told Vogue that she also "wrote a waltz for the movie."

