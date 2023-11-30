‘Ladies of the ‘80s’ reminiscence about shoulder pads, dancing, limos: ‘Everything just seemed yummier’

Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan, Donna Mills and Linda Gray – who all co-star in the new holiday movie "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" – recently reminisced about the decade that made them famous.

"Everything was so glamorous," Anderson, 78, who starred in "WKRP in Cincinnati," recently told Fox News Digital. "It seemed to be all limos and black tie when I look back at it. And I know there was more going on, but of course, if you have picture albums and everything that’s available, and you think, ‘Wow, we went to a lot of stuff.’"

Sheridan, 60, said the thing she missed the most was "dancing in New York" while they all agreed shoulder pads should come back.

Sheridan starred in "Knots Landing" with Mills and "Paper Dolls" with Fairchild, 73.

"Dallas" star Gray, 83, added, "The world was a different place then, and I think that’s interesting to look back. We worked a lot during the ‘80s, and I think it was so much fun for me to look back and go, ‘Wow, look at the world, look at the energy that was different back then.' We were very positive back then. Everything just seemed yummier."

Mills, 82, said she misses "the kind of ratings that we used to get. We would have 60 million people watch in one night. That doesn’t happen anymore."

"We really lived through the golden era of this business." — Nicollette Sheridan

Sheridan stated, "We really lived through the golden era of this business" with Mills adding, "And that was the '80s."

"Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" premiered on Lifetime Saturday night at 8 p.m.

It revolves around five actresses who starred in a fictional 1980s soap opera who reunite for their final drama-filled Christmas special.