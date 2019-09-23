Kylie Rae Harris was driving 102 mph at time of fatal crash, authorities say

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was going about 102 mph at the time of her fatal crash, authorities said.

Harris, 30, was on her way to the Big Barn Dance in Taos, N.M., when she allegedly caused a three-vehicle collision with 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz and another vehicle.

Harris and Cruz died at the scene, while the third driver was reportedly unharmed.

COUNTRY SINGER KYLIE RAE HARRIS FOUGHT BACK TEARS IN EMOTIONAL VIDEO HOURS BEFORE DEATH

The Taos County Sheriff's Office examined vehicle data recorders from the crash to recreate the scene.

“The information from the data boxes supports our at-scene investigation that two collision events occurred involving the three vehicles and that speed was definitely a contributing factor," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News in a statement.

After reconstructing the crash, the Sheriff's Office alleges that Harris, who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the southbound lane, was going 102 mph when she rear-ended a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

AUTHORITIES BELIEVE KYLIE RAE HARRIS CAUSED DEADLY CRASH

Harris allegedly then veered into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, still going 95 mph, where she struck Cruz's Jeep SUV.

Cruz was reportedly going 51 mph.

Cruz's father, Pedro Cruz, a Taos County firefighter/EMT, responded to the scene and found his daughter dead upon arrival.

FRIENDS, FAMILY, FANS REMEMBER KYLIE RAE HARRIS

KYLIE RAE HARRIS' MOTHER SAYS SHE STRUGGLED WITH ALCOHOL

The Sheriff’s Office also suspected speed and intoxication were factors in the accident, though authorities are awaiting a toxicology report from the Office of the Medical Investigator before making an official determination.

Court records indicate that Harris had a history of drinking and driving. In June 2017, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after records indicated she had a blood alcohol content level of over 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit. Harris was convicted in October 2017 and was ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in her car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crooner was also cited for speeding in 2014 when she was clocked going 81 in a 60 mph zone.

Court documents obtained by Fox News show Harris was charged in May 2009 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, she was granted deferred adjudication – a form of probation in Texas that allowed a “guilty” or “no contest” plea to be scrubbed from her record if she completed the terms of the agreement. Court records indicate the charges against Harris were dismissed on May 19, 2012, exactly three years later.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.