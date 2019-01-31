Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Kylie Minogue calls police after man harasses her at London home: report

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Australian singer Kylie Minogue reportedly called the police after she was being harassed by a man at her London residence.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue reportedly called the police after she was being harassed by a man at her London residence. (Reuters)

Australian singer Kylie Minogue reportedly called the police last week after she was being harassed by a man at her London residence.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the singer’s home on Jan. 23 “following a complaint from a female resident,” Sky News reported.

KYLIE MINOGUE FIGHTING KYLIE JENNER OVER TRADEMARK

Police said the man was issued “a first instance harassment warning,” the BBC reported.

Minogue, 50, was reportedly “very shaken” by the incident.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer most recently starred in “Swinging Safari,” a comedy with Guy Pearce.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. 