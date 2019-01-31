Kylie Minogue calls police after man harasses her at London home: report

Australian singer Kylie Minogue reportedly called the police last week after she was being harassed by a man at her London residence.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the singer’s home on Jan. 23 “following a complaint from a female resident,” Sky News reported.

Police said the man was issued “a first instance harassment warning,” the BBC reported.

Minogue, 50, was reportedly “very shaken” by the incident.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer most recently starred in “Swinging Safari,” a comedy with Guy Pearce.