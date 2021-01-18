Kristy Swanson defends Trump from 'cancel culture,' demands to be removed from John Hughes films

Kristy Swanson is being roasted by fellow celebrities after defending Donald Trump against calls to digitally remove his cameo from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

As the president faces a historic second impeachment, many on social media are looking to have his brief cameo on the 1992 holiday movie, written and produced by the late John Hughes, digitally removed from future iterations.

The campaign on social media prompted actor Macaulay Culkin to say he approves of the change. The scene in question sees Trump give Culkin’s Kevin McCallister character directions in a hotel lobby.

Swanson, an outspoken supporter of Trump, took to Twitter to defend him from what she deemed "cancel culture."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO TRUMP'S 2ND IMPEACHMENT

"If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie ‘Home Alone,’ then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, ‘Pretty In Pink’ and ‘Ferris Buhler’s Day Off,’" she wrote.

Many were quick to note that the roles Swanson was referencing were not exactly essential to the plot of either of the beloved films. She had a brief non-speaking role at the conclusion of "Pretty in Pink" and offered a very short speech in a classroom during "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off."

'BUFFY' ACTRESS KRISTY SWANSON DEFENDS TRUMP, ACCUSES SQUAD-BACKING LIBERALS OF HYPOCRISY

Among the critics taking aim at Swanson’s declaration were fellow celebrities such as Jane Lynch, who mocked Swanson on Twitter writing: "I’m sorry. Who are you?"

Yvette Nicole Brown followed suit later writing: "You were in those films?"

Comedian Patton Oswalt also took a jab at Swanson, employing a bit of self-deprecating humor.

"This is weak, Kristy," he wrote. "I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December 2019, Trump’s cameo in the beloved holiday film was removed completely by the Canadian Broadcast Company. The edit was met with mixed criticism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Comicbook.com, the CBC provided a reason for the removal at the time, claiming the edit was "to allow for commercial time within the format."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.