Kristin Cavallari's hottest Hollywood hookup that 'nobody knows about', dating past with Morgan Wallen

Kristin Cavallari has participated in a new social media trend that revealed some secrets about her romantic life.

On Sunday, the reality television star and her hairstylist, Justin Anderson, posted an Instagram Reel participating in the "suspect" trend.

The viral social media movement highlights two people seemingly running away from the authorities as they reveal a shocking fact about themselves.

To kick the video off, Anderson said, "Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI LEADS HOLLYWOOD TREND OF OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN, LOOKING FOR 'FREEDOM': EXPERT

Cavallari put her hand to her mouth, and responded, "F--k."

"Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back." — Justin Anderson

Cavallari and Wallen were rumored to have been dating in September 2023. Although she never confirmed the romance, she was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at the time.

During the episode, she noted that she had been on a date with an unnamed country music singer who her kids were fans of.

"It's obviously Morgan Wallen. She just said her kids are big fans of his," Cohen said.

"I'm not answering that question!" Cavallari quipped.

Cohen admitted earlier in the episode that Cavallari said she "never went on a date" with Wallen.

"Did I say that?" Cavallri said. Cohen replied, "You said you’re not dating him."

"I'm not dating him!" Cavallari said, which further sparked speculation among her fans.

At the end of Cavallari and Anderson's Instagram Reel, which has over 3,000 comments so far, Anderson revealed Cavallari's "hottest hookup" was with actor Jason Statham.

"Suspect's hottest hookup, that she's never told anybody about, was with Jason Statham," Anderson revealed. Cavallari quickly covered her mouth with her hand and said, "Oh my God, Justin!"

Representatives for Statham and Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cavallari is freshly out of her most recent relationship. After seven months of dating, Cavallari and Mark Estes, decided to call it quits on their relationship.

During an appearance at Alex Cooper’s "Unwell" tour live show in Austin, Texas in September, Cavallari, 37, said her breakup with the Montana Boyz star, 24, is still "so fresh," after the "Call Her Daddy" podcaster asked "The Hills" alum how she plans to "approach being single."

The moment was captured in a TikTok video that was circulating online. The former couple made their relationship public in February.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Because of the 13-year age gap, many people were quick to judge the former couple.

WATCH: Montana Boyz on Kristin Cavallari's romance with member Mark Estes

" The age thing was a hangup for me, at first. Now, I don't give a f---. And I'm all in with this guy," Cavallari said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast in March. "I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari shares three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP