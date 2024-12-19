Kristin Cavallari wants to ‘live in the energy’; Paul McCartney eyes new album: 2025 New Year's resolutions

The new year is a time to reflect on the past and set goals for the future.

Hollywood's biggest stars have opened up about their hopes for 2025 and how they see themselves growing and improving in the coming year. Among them is musician Paul McCartney, who told his fans during a Q&A on his website he hopes to "finish an album" in the coming year.

"I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour," McCartney wrote. "So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs…So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!’"

McCartney's last album, "McCartney III," was released in December 2020 and was the third installment of a trilogy of albums, including "McCartney II" and "McCartney," which were released in 1980 and 1970, respectively.

In a recent interview with "On the Carpet," singer Kesha shared, "I'm more like a manifesto," adding what she is manifesting for herself in the new year "a sugar daddy and a yacht." She noted she hopes to be on her "sugar daddy's yacht in Italy as soon as possible."

"I'm kind of like a witch that goes into the woods, decides what I'm going to manifest, and then I'll spend the year making s--- happen," added Kesha. "So, in a way, I have resolutions, but, like, a little more b--chy and a little more witchy."

"Golden Bachelorette" star Joan Vassos is entering the new year as a fiancée after falling in love on the show and is looking to improve herself further in the new year.

"I think like being more in the moment and less on my phone," Vassos told Fox News Digital about her New Year's resolutions. Her new fiancé, Chock Chapple, added that his resolution is not to "believe everything I see on the internet."

Former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert told Fox News Digital she is "already trying to work on myself as much as I can" but admits she "can work harder" at some things, but her main focus is her health.

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023 and spent most of 2024 undergoing treatment. She looks forward to leaving her cancer treatments in the past.

"There's things I can still work on, but for me, it's putting this treatment right now behind me," Eggert said. "All I'll have is surgeries going into the new year, and I'll take surgeries over treatments all day, every day, so for me, I'm just really excited to get to the New Year and start kind of fresh and have this chapter behind me for now."

Both Jana Kramer and her husband, Allan Russell, explained they aren't in the habit of setting resolutions for the new year, with Russell saying if he wants to do something, he's "going to do it at the point of the year and when it needs to be done" and doesn't need to wait for a specific date.

Rather than set a resolution for the entire year, Kramer will "try to take something each month to try to change and grow and do."

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," Kristin Cavallari shared that she is manifesting positivity in the coming year and has many goals she would like to accomplish.

"It is almost 2025, and at the end of every year I love to set goals," she explained. "My big thing for 2025 is I want to live in energy, like I already have everything that I want, and I say that's the key to manifestation, really, is living as though you have the thing already."

She continued, "So if you want a relationship, it's living in that energy like you already have it. You want that dream job, it's living like you already have it. It's dressing for it. It's moving throughout your day as though it's already yours."

When speaking with The Standard, Nick Jonas admitted he "always find[s] these New Year’s resolutions to be tough" because there is always so much "pressure to follow through" on them.

To ease some of the pressure that comes with resolutions, Jonas shared he's had to "reframe" the way he looks at them.

"I think consistency because the idea that a resolution says it’s something you’re not doing right now, but I want to reframe it as I want to continue to be consistent with my relationships and people I have in my life, my friends, my family, obviously my wife and daughter," Jonas told the outlet.

He continued, "A real consistent communication and when traveling like we do there’s a lot of time apart, but FaceTime really helps. Just staying connected with people while living this very busy life, I think, is something that I’m focused on."