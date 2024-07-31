Kristin Cavallari shuts down claims she told people not to use sunscreen after taking heat for viral clip

Kristin Cavallari refuses to get burned over a viral clip about not wearing sunscreen that she says was taken out of context.

The "Laguna Beach" alum said on her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast earlier this year, "I don’t wear sunscreen and anytime I do an interview I get a lot of s--- when I admit that I don’t." She asked her guest Dr. Ryan Monahan to tell her about the health benefits of the sun and "maybe why we don’t need sunscreen."

On Wednesday’s episode of Dear Media’s "Breaking Beauty" podcast, host Jill Dunn asked her about those comments.

"Really, that conversation was geared toward the health benefits of the sun," Cavallari clarified. "There are health benefits from the sun. We get vitamin D from the sun. That can’t be argued. I did, however, say I don’t wear sunscreen, and what I meant was it’s not part of my daily skincare routine. That’s on me. I was never once telling other people not to wear sunscreen. I was just saying what I do."

She said that she does wear a tinted moisturizer with SPF and hats when she’s on vacation.

"I’m mindful. I am a sun baby though. I’m from California, and I am a sun baby. I in no way, shape or form, was encouraging other people not to wear sunscreen. It was more just, ‘This is what I do, and let’s talk about the health benefits of the sun’ because you can’t get vitamin D from the sun when you are lathered in sunscreen."

However, the Skin Cancer Foundation says there's no evidence that wearing sunscreen leads to an insufficiency of vitamin D. "In fact, people who use sunscreen daily can maintain their vitamin D levels."

Cavallari said doctors in the past have told her to wait 15 minutes to put sunscreen on "to get the health benefits," and added that "a lot of sunscreens" have "crap chemicals in them."

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends putting on sunscreen 30 minutes before exposure so it can "bind to your skin."

"When I do wear sunscreen I look for zinc oxide," she said on the podcast, adding, "I just think having those conversations is important."

Dunn joked that sunscreen is probably the only thing she loves more than reality TV because she knows it’s the "No. 1 anti-aging thing that you can do," adding that she takes it "very seriously" because she has also lost people to melanoma.

She suggested that Cavalari could "break the internet" if she created her own SPF brand without chemicals she doesn’t like.

"It’s hard to find good clean sunscreen," she said, admitting that she likes EltaMD and Dune brands. "Not a bad idea. I’ll take that into consideration."

She joked that if she comes out with her own sunscreen people will claim the viral clip about her not wearing SPF was a PR stunt.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Cavallari for comment.