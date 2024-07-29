Kristin Cavallari says MTV producers 'manipulated' lives of 'Laguna Beach' cast: 'We were taken advantage of'

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her time on one of MTV's most beloved reality television programs.

Despite having a short run of three seasons, the "Laguna Beach" star admitted that her time on the cult-classic show wasn't all that it seemed.

"I think I walked away from ‘Laguna Beach’ thinking that I was the only one MTV messed with, and I got the sh---y end of the deal, and I took everything so personally," Cavallari said in an interview with Bustle.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI ADMITS SHE WAS ‘AFRAID OF CARROTS’ WHILE ON THE KETO DIET: 'MESSED UP MY METABOLISM

Cavallari was just a junior in high school when the series premiered, which focused on a group of friends growing up in the affluent Southern California beach community.

What Cavallari didn't realize at the time, though, was that "they f---ed with everybody the same way they f---ed with me."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S BOYFRIEND SHARES THEY ‘DEFINITELY HAVE HAD THE TALK’ ABOUT HAVING KIDS

She added, "We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that."

MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite the challenging time 20 years ago, Cavallari doesn't seem to harbor resentment towards the network.

"We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that." — Kristin Cavallari

"Laguna Beach" spawned a number of popular spin-offs for MTV, including six seasons of "The Hills," based in Los Angeles, and two seasons of "The City," based in New York.

In 2019, "The Hills: New Beginnings" premiered featuring most of the original cast with a few new players, and focused on the lives of the group of friends now that they were in their 30s and living in Los Angeles.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m not complaining about it. I’m so thankful for the show," Cavallari said of finding fame after being launched into the spotlight through reality TV. "I think it can be both things — I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it."

The Uncommon James founder went public with a new love in her life earlier this year, nearly two years after finalizing her divorce with former Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler. The former couple has three children together: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

"I think it can be both things — I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it." — Kristin Cavallari

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari surprised fans in February by sharing her new relationship on social media with TikTok star Mark Estes. She previously shared on her podcast that her 24-year-old boyfriend actually met her kids after their first date.

"We were making out in my driveway. I felt like I was in high school," Cavallari said. "Then I walked in to my mom and Jaxon and was like, ‘Hi.’"

"This is the real first guy I'd say they met ," Cavallari shared on her podcast in March. "My boys were so excited about him… You know what it is? I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy."