Reality

Kristin Cavallari says MTV producers 'manipulated' lives of 'Laguna Beach' cast: 'We were taken advantage of'

Reality star Kristin Cavallari found fame starring on 'Laguna Beach,' which focused on a group of high school kids and premiered in 2004

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her time on one of MTV's most beloved reality television programs.

Despite having a short run of three seasons, the "Laguna Beach" star admitted that her time on the cult-classic show wasn't all that it seemed.

"I think I walked away from ‘Laguna Beach’ thinking that I was the only one MTV messed with, and I got the sh---y end of the deal, and I took everything so personally," Cavallari said in an interview with Bustle.

Kristen Cavallari at the Uncommon James launch party

Kristin Cavallari starred on the popular MTV reality show "Laguna Beach" in 2004. (Tibrina Hobson)

Cavallari was just a junior in high school when the series premiered, which focused on a group of friends growing up in the affluent Southern California beach community.

What Cavallari didn't realize at the time, though, was that "they f---ed with everybody the same way they f---ed with me."

She added, "We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that."

MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kristin Cavallari wears blue sweatshirt in Laguna Beach photo.

"Laguna Beach" focused on the lives of a group of friends in the affluent Southern California community. (Getty Images)

Despite the challenging time 20 years ago, Cavallari doesn't seem to harbor resentment towards the network. 

"We were very young to have our lives manipulated like that."

— Kristin Cavallari

"Laguna Beach" spawned a number of popular spin-offs for MTV, including six seasons of "The Hills," based in Los Angeles, and two seasons of "The City," based in New York

In 2019, "The Hills: New Beginnings" premiered featuring most of the original cast with a few new players, and focused on the lives of the group of friends now that they were in their 30s and living in Los Angeles.

"I’m not complaining about it. I’m so thankful for the show," Cavallari said of finding fame after being launched into the spotlight through reality TV. "I think it can be both things — I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it."

Kristin Cavallari poses with Lauren Conrad from Laguna Beach

Cavallari (far right) said she was still "thankful" for the show. (Getty Images)

The Uncommon James founder went public with a new love in her life earlier this year, nearly two years after finalizing her divorce with former Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler. The former couple has three children together: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. 

"I think it can be both things — I can feel like we were taken advantage of, and I can also be thankful for it."

— Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari surprised fans in February by sharing her new relationship on social media with TikTok star Mark Estes. She previously shared on her podcast that her 24-year-old boyfriend actually met her kids after their first date.

Kristin Cavallari in a beige tank top soft smiles with Mark Estes wearing a backwards blue baseball hat and white shirt

Kristin Cavallari debuted her relationship with Mark Estes, 13 years her junior, to social media in February 2024. (Kristin Cavallari Instagram)

"We were making out in my driveway. I felt like I was in high school," Cavallari said. "Then I walked in to my mom and Jaxon and was like, ‘Hi.’"

"This is the real first guy I'd say they met," Cavallari shared on her podcast in March. "My boys were so excited about him… You know what it is? I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

