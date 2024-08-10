Kristin Cavallari and NFL alum Jay Cutler's son follows in dad's footsteps, finishes first game as starting QB

Kristin Cavallari could not be more proud of her son.

On Thursday, the "Laguna Beach" alum took to social media to congratulate her eldest son, Camden - whom she shares with former NFL star Jay Cutler - on completing his first football game as a starting quarterback.

"Happy birthday AND incredible first game as starting QB to my Cam," Cavallari wrote on her Instagram story alongside a photo of herself hugging Cam post-game, per the Daily Mail.

"I'm so proud of you, buddy. I love you," she added.

Cavallari filed for divorce from Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon,9, and Saylor, 7.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," the couple said in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

In July 2023, Cavallari opened up about her divorce from Cutler and said she viewed their separation as a positive choice.

"The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," Cavallari said on "The School of Greatness" podcast at the time.

She credited her three children for giving her the positive outlook on her divorce.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing."

Now, Cavallari is focusing her new relationship with Mark Estes, a member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz.

When speaking with " Entertainment Tonight " on the CMT Music Awards red carpet in April, Estes got candid about his budding romance with Cavallari.

"I'm really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that's what we're gonna run with," Estes said. "She's a smokeshow, too, so..."

When asked if the two have had conversations about possibly having children, Estes said, "That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now. But we definitely have had the talk, obviously."