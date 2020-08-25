Kristen Bell goes makeup-free, says she’s already ‘exhausted’ with homeschooling: 'It's only day 2'

Homeschooling hasn't been so easy for Kristen Bell, according to the star.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself -- sans makeup -- cuddled up to her pup.

"It's only day 2 of school and Frank and I are exhausted," the "Good Place" star said.

KRISTEN BELL SHARES MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE TO CELEBRATE 40TH BIRTHDAY: 'GOODMORNING 40'

Bell's famous friends immediately commented on the star's post, with Josh Gad simply replying: "Same" and Octavia Spencer posting heart emojis.

KRISTEN BELL GETS CANDID ABOUT HOMESCHOOLING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: ‘IT IS ABSOLUTELY MISERABLE’

The mom of two has previously opened up about transforming from parent to school teacher at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," Bell said back in April during her at-home web series “#Momsplaining."

She added: "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f---king hard this is.'"

During the episode, Bell also spoke with model and new mom Ashley Graham, and further explained how the kids’ school work has been coming along.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable," Bell lamented. "When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'"

Bell shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with husband Dax Shepard.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report