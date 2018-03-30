Kris Jenner's Family Favorite Recipes

Fettuccine with Sausage and Peppers

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Make the sauce while the pasta water is coming to a boil and the pasta cooks. This ensures the pasta and the sauce are done at about the same time. This is the kind of pasta that any Italian grandma would be happy to serve.

1 pound fettuccine or other long pasta

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 large yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 large green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed

5 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil plus whole leaves for garnish

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat.

Add the fettuccine and cook according to the package directions until al dente.

2. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red,

yellow, and green peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the

peppers to a plate. Set aside.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add the

sausage and cook until the sausage is cooked through and lightly browned, about

10 minutes. Break up the sausage with the side of a wooden spoon into bite-size pieces as it cooks.

Stir in the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in

the peppers and any juices on the plate, scraping up the browned bits in the pan with a wooden

spoon. Remove from the heat and cover the skillet with the lid ajar to keep the pepper mixture

warm.

4. When the fettuccine is done, scoop out and reserve a half cup of the cooking water. Drain the

fettuccine and return to the cooking pot. Add the pepper mixture, Parmesan cheese, basil, and

parsley to the pasta and mix well, adding enough of the reserved cooking water to melt the cheese

making a creamy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into bowls, garnish with the

basil leaves, and serve hot, with additional Parmesan passed on the side.

Brownies

Crisco white shortening, for pans

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped, preferably Baker’s brand

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups (12 ounces) mini semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, optional

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease a 9 × 13-inch baking pan with Crisco.

2. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat. Add the unsweetened chocolate and let stand until the chocolate looks softened, about 3 minutes.

Stir well until the chocolate is completely melted. Let cool slightly for 5 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

4. In a large bowl, whisk the sugar into the chocolate mixture. Whisk in the eggs, 1 at a time. Whisk in the vanilla. Fold in the flour mixture and stir (do not whisk) until combined. Stir in the semisweet chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top with an offset spatula.

5. Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the brownie comes out clean, about 23 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the pan to release the brownie from the sides, then let cool completely in the pan.

6. Cut into 20 squares. Remove the brownies from the pan. Separate the brownies and serve.

Note: The brownies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Food Processor Brownies

1. Combine butter and the unsweetened chocolate, broken into pieces, in a Pyrex measuring cup and melt for 2½ minutes in the microwave. Stir and set aside.

2. Blend the eggs and vanilla in a food processor.

3. Add through the tube the sugar, salt, baking powder, and flour.

4. Slowly add the chocolate and butter mixture through the tube.

5. Mix in processor for 2 minutes.

6. Pour into processor one 12-ounce bag of mini semisweet chocolate chips and pulse until blended.

7. Pour into greased pan and bake for 23 minutes.

Turkey and Cheese Enchiladas

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 cups shredded and coarsely chopped cooked turkey

One 19-ounce can enchilada sauce

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp

Cheddar cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded jalapeno Jack cheese

Six 6-inch (fajita-size) flour tortillas

¾ cup sour cream, at room temperature

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Stir in the turkey, ¼ cup of the enchilada sauce, ½ cup of the Cheddar cheese, and ½ cup of the Jack cheese.

3. Spread a half cup of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of a 9 × 13-inch baking dish. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce into a pie plate. Place a tortilla in the sauce. Add a sixth (about ½ cup) of the filling to the center of the tortilla and roll up the enchilada. Place the rolled enchilada, seam side down, in the prepared dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and filling. Pour any remaining sauce in the pie plate over the enchiladas. Sprinkle with the remaining Cheddar and Jack cheeses.

4. Bake until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Serve hot, adding a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of cilantro to each serving.