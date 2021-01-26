Kobe Bryant remembered by celebrities on 1-year anniversary of his death: 'Missed and loved'

Hollywood stars are paying tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, just north of Los Angeles. Kobe was 41 and Gianna was 13.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, known as one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, and Gianna were remembered by stars who shared touching tributes to social media on Tuesday.

"Late Show" host Jimmy Fallon shared a throwback clip of the athlete appearing on his show. "Can't believe it's been a year since we lost #KobeBryant. Celebrating his life today, and feeling grateful to have known him," Fallon wrote.

Jennifer Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shared a black-and-white photo of the couple next to Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

"I can’t believe it’s been one year since we experienced the tragic loss of my brother, my friend, Kobe Bryant. It still doesn’t feel real. Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness," the former MLB pro tweeted.

Actress Viola Davis said Kobe and Gianna are "missed and loved."

"Heart goes out to Vanessa and family today," Davis added.

Corey Gamble, who dates Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, shared a picture to his Instagram of Gianna and Kobe on the basketball court together. "2 24 8," he captioned it in remembrance of their iconic basketball numbers, along with a pair of dove emojis.

Jonah Hill also took to Instagram with purple and yellow heart emojis -- the Lakers colors -- underneath a photo of Kobe.

Rapper 2 Chainz similarly shared a picture of the late father-daughter duo with a prayer hands emoji.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called Kobe and Gianna "two special spirits."

"Life is so precious, one minute we are here and the next, we're gone. But the love and memory left behind of these two is still so fresh and strong," Hamilton wrote. "We can not forget their spark and the difference they made to the world. Thinking abotu these two and all of the livs lost in this tragic accident, one year ago today."

Among the deceased were two of Gianna's teenage teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, along with three of their parents, as well as a basketball coach and the pilot.

Vanessa Bryant marked the one-year anniversary of their passings on Tuesday by sharing a heartfelt message from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan.

In her post, Vanessa said that while she will "never understand" the tragic deaths of her family and friends, the kind things "Aubz" had to say about their daughter is proof that they as parents "did it right."

