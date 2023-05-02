King Charles' sister Princess Anne shuts down his idea to 'slim down' the monarchy

King Charles' sister Princess Anne doesn't believe a "slimmed down" monarchy is a move the king should make.

"Well, I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around," the Princess Royal told CBC News in an interview that aired days before King Charles III's coronation.

Princess Anne was seemingly referring to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, along with the loss of other senior royals in recent years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior roles in January 2020.

Prince Andrew stepped back from his public roles in 2019. He later lost his military titles in January 2022.

The "slimmed-down" version of a monarchy was suggested in the years before Queen Elizabeth's death. Senior members — such as Prince William and Princess Kate — would take on more roles than they currently are responsible for.

"It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say," Princess Anne explained. "I’m not quite sure what else we can do."

King Charles III immediately ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death in September. However, his coronation is taking place eight months later, on May 6.

Princess Anne doesn't think being officially named King of England will change him.

"Well, you know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change," she told the outlet. "You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."

Charles will be crowned around midday in London at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The ceremony is expected to last around two hours. Charles' coronation will be attended by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, but his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will not be in attendance.

King Charles III, keen to show that he can be a unifying figure for everyone in the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will participate in the ceremony for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.