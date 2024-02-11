King Charles attends church one day after publicly addressing cancer diagnosis

King Charles III looked well as he stepped out publicly for the first time since speaking about his cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, the monarch arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Sandringham Estate with his wife, Queen Camilla to attend church services.

The 75-year-old waved to onlookers as he walked with his wife, wearing a camel-colored coat and carrying an umbrella. Camilla wore a long white coat, paired with a black hat, and held her husband’s arm close.

King Charles’ public appearance comes just one day after he addressed his cancer diagnosis for the first time on Saturday.

In a post on the royal family Instagram page, he wrote, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

He continued, "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," the royal added.

Along with a photo of him shaking hands with medical staff, Charles' post included a signed copy of his statement which was typed on the stationery of his private estate Sandringham House and personally signed by the king. According to the Associated Press, Charles retreated to Sandringham after receiving his first treatment for cancer.

On Monday, the palace issued a statement revealing that Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer after being treated for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said, but noted, "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Prior to his cancer diagnosis announcement, the king made his first public appearance after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, also attending services at St. Mary Magdalene Church last Sunday.