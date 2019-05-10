Kimmel knocks Dems' efforts to get Trump's tax returns: 'Half of America doesn't care'

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Democratic lawmakers on Thursday night for their ongoing efforts to obtain President Trump's tax returns.

Kimmel began by telling his audience about a bill that the New York state Senate passed Wednesday that would assist Congress in retrieving the president's tax records.

KIMMEL KNOCKS DEMS FOR MOCKING BARR WITH CHICKEN, SAYS STUNTS LIKE THESE WILL LEAD TO TRUMP WIN

"The New York state Senate yesterday passed a bill that would allow Congress to finally see Donald Trump's tax returns, which would mean... nothing. It will make no difference whatsoever," Kimmel said. "It's not that we don't know he's a fraud -- everyone knows that. The problem is half of America doesn't care."

The ABC star went on to compare the effort behind getting Trump's tax returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Democrats don't realize, it's basically the WWE. It's wrestling," Kimmel continued. "They're busy trying to prove that the Undertaker isn't an actual undertaker. Like, 'Hey, this guy has no license to practice funeral directing in any state.' And the Republicans are like, 'Uhuh, yeah, we know. Do you mind stepping aside so we can watch him hit someone with a folding chair? Thank you.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimmel also mocked the White House for its numerous errors leading up to Thursday's visit by the Boston Red Sox, first misspelling the team's nickname as "Socks," and later referring to the World Series champs as the "World Cup Series" champs.