Kim Kardashian's Thank-You Selfie, Zendaya Coleman's Secret for Staying Focused, and Much, Much More

Here's what's happening in our world:

In honor of reaching 27 million followers on Instagram, Kim Kardashian thanked her loyal fans with an over-the-shoulder butt selfie (below). So write this down, everybody: Handshakes and thank-you cards no longer suffice as appreciative gestures. If you really want to thank someone, pull down your pants and show them your thong.

Earlier this week, Disney star Zendaya Coleman accepted Guiliana Rancic's apology for an insensitive remark Rancic made during an episode of "Fashion Police." We had the chance to interview Zendaya less than a year ago, and she told us how she always stays calm and collected. Click the video above to hear her philosophy.

Drew Barrymore has reportedly signed a deal to publish a bunch of "humorous, emotional and welcoming" autobiographical essays. The name of her new book has yet to be revealed, but if she calls it anything other than "Everything You Wanted to Know About Drew, and BarryMORE," we'll be sorely disappointed.

On Wednesday, the dress worn by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o at this year's Academy Awarsds mysteriously went missing from her West Hollywood hotel room. In case you can't picture it, the Francisco Costa gown contained 6,000 pearls, was valued at $150,000, and looked absolutely fabulous on our kleptomaniac friend Claire when we had lunch with her on Thursday.

Universal Pictures has released the first promotional shot from their upcoming film adaptation of the '80s cartoon "Jem and the Holograms" (below). Go ahead and take a good look, because these "Holograms" will have to suffuce until your actual favorite '80s musician — Michael Hutchence — in reincarnated via hologram to begin touring again. Like Tupac.

Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath was the victim of a death hoax on Thursday morning when a mass e-mail claimed he had been shot and killed on the set of a TBS show. The email is now thought to be just a publicity stunt for said show, as McGrath is currently alive and well. Resume with your weekend plans accordingly.

The Kardashians have reportedly signed an $80 million (or so) deal with E! to keep "Keeping Up With the Kardahians" on the air for another four seasons. It's said to be a "record breaking" figure, but when you really think about it, that's only $20 million per season. Divide that by the 500 members of the Kardashian family (and their spouses), take out taxes, and it's peanuts!

In response to a challenge issued by Michelle Obaba's "Let's Move!" initiative, Beyonce shared a video of her workout routine on Instagram (below). As you can clearly see, she's a big proponent of crunches, lunges, and the 1980s Chicago rock band Survivor:

Christie Brinkley told HuffPost Style that she recently saw Cindy Crawford nude in a shared dressing room. "She was bending over to pick something up and I was looking and thought, 'Oh my God, she's perfect,'" Brinkley said. (We imagine that's exactly how millions of boys' fantasies began in the late '80s, too.)

This Thursday on Twitter, Kanye West apologized to Beck for nearly stealing his moment at this year's Grammy Awards. In full, it read, "I would like to publicly apologize to Beck, I'm sorry Beck." But considering this is the same man who put more effort into a Twitter rant about how much he hates khaki pants, we're not sure that's sufficient.

The "Victoria's Secret Swim Special" aired on CBS the other night, delivering on its promises of and, for some reason, a performance from Maroon 5. We know what you're thinking, though: "With all that skin on display, did these girls take appropirate precautions from the sun?" Allow us to put your mind at ease:

More than 30 years after his original turn in "Blade Runner," Harrison Ford is reportedly reprising his role for a sequel. The name of the film is not yet known, but considering Ford is in his early-70s now, our best guess is "Blade Jogger," or "Blade Brisk Mall-Walker."

And finally, the internet has gone freakin' crazy over a dress. Some see it as black and blue, others as white and gold. The latter of you are wrong. But even still, with definitive proof, that hasn't stopped us here at FNM from screaming about it. Take a look below, then tell us what you see in our poll: