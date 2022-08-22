Kim Kardashian's alleged thief explains inspiration behind robbery and why he doesn't feel guilty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the men indicted in the Paris robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian explained in a new interview why he doesn't feel guilty.

Yunice Abbas, who is awaiting trial for the $10 million heist, spoke about the 2016 robbery in a recent interview with Vice.

"Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that," he told the outlet about the inspiration behind the heist.

"Guilty? No, I don't care," Abbas responded when asked if he felt guilty in the aftermath. "I don't care."

KIM KARDASHIAN'S PARIS JEWELRY HEIST: 12 PEOPLE TO STAND TRIAL

Abbas is one of 12 men accused of stealing $10 million worth of jewelry from Kardashian. The group allegedly forced their way into "The Kardashians" star's apartment she was staying in while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The men had been following the SKIMS founder's moves via social media and documenting what jewelry she owned for two years. During the heist, the group of men allegedly held Kardashian at gunpoint before tying her up and throwing her in the bathtub.

Abbas recalled how the robbers gained access in the new interview.

"We got in through the little door that was open on the inside," Abbas recalled. "As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys of the bedroom she stayed in."

"I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian's room," he continued.

Abbas claimed he wasn't really aware of Kardashian at the beginning, but knew of her estranged husband Kanye West.

"But I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians.' I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn't care at all.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He told the interviewer: "[Celebrities] should be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it. For some people, it's provocative."

Abbas believes he got caught because he left DNA at the scene when he overpowered the concierge. He served 22 months in prison before being released on health conditions.

"So I took his hands, I tied him up, and by doing, so I left my DNA," he said. "As I already had a record, it was very easy to trace me."

A representative for Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The reality star previously spoke about the experience during an interview with David Letterman in 2020.

Kardashian revealed she was "paranoid" after the robbery and dealt with trauma and anxiety.

"I didn't even want to go to a restaurant because I thought, 'Someone will know I'm at this restaurant. They'll take a picture. They'll send it. They'll know my house is open. They'll know that my kids are there,'" she explained about the aftermath.

"I was just really scared of everything. I can't sleep at night unless there are a half a dozen security guards at my house and that has become my reality, and that's OK."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one of the 12 suspects has admitted he does regret the robbery.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.