Kim Kardashian shocked over Kanye's claims he wasn't invited to Chicago's birthday party

Kim Kardashian was shocked over Kanye West's claims that he was being kept from the estranged couple's child's 4th birthday, Fox News Digital has learned.

West, 44, publicly claimed Kardashian and family had refused to give him the address to Chicago's birthday party in a video shared by TMZ. However, there were always going to be two separate parties, and it was West's idea, Fox News Digital has been told. West was prepared to celebrate with Chicago at a later time Saturday.

West did show up to the earlier party, according to photos from social media. The address of the earlier party was given to the rapper as soon as he asked for it, Fox News Digital has learned.

The birthday party debacle came after West made accusations that security kept him from seeing his kids because Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson was in the home during an upcoming interview with "Hollywood Unlocked."

However, Davidson has not been to Kardashian's home nor has he met the kids, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"Pete has not been to the home and he has not met the kids," a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital. "Kanye was stopped only from entering the home when he came unannounced."

"After several incidents Kim has decided to put boundaries in place to give the children more stability and to ensure they have strong relationships with both parents," the source added. "She has asked Kanye to schedule visits. Security has never stopped him from picking up or dropping off the kids at the home and he can see the kids anytime he wants."

A representative for West did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kardashian and West have both seemingly moved on since the reality TV star filed for divorce in February. Most recently Kardashian has been linked to Davidson, while West has started up a new fling with actress Julia Fox .

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.