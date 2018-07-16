Kim Kardashian says Kylie Jenner is 'self-made' after Forbes is ripped for using term on magazine cover

Kim Kardashian says Kylie Jenner is indeed “self-made,” after Forbes magazine was ripped online for using the term to describe the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul.

The reality TV star spoke about the debate surrounding her half-sister's Forbes cover with Refinery29 in an interview published online Friday.

“I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’— we are all ‘self-made,’” Kardashian argued. “What, because we came from a family that has had success?”

The 37-year-old went on, “To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

Kardashian also claimed that she and her siblings never “depended on our parents for anything besides advice.”

“That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian],” she continued. “He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way.”

She continued, “Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

Last week, Jenner, who is the youngest daughter of the reality TV family in “Keeping up with the Kardashians, appeared on Forbes' cover with the business magazine stating that Jenner is “set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire."

However, the term “self-made” didn’t sit well with Twitter users.

Dictionary.com was quick to point out that, “self-made means having succeeded in life unaided," and then posted this example, apparently in jest: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman."

Another Twitter user said “calling Kylie Jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it.” While others called it a “slap in the face” and questioned whether the outlet even knows what the term means.

In its article on Jenner, Forbes valued Jenner's cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, at nearly $800 million, saying that Jenner rakes in another $100 million from endorsement deals and appearances on her family’s reality TV show.

FORBES MAGAZINE RIPPED FOR CALLING KYLIE JENNER 'SELF-MADE BILLIONARE' ON MAGAZINE COVER

Whether the reality TV star and social media authority is “self-made” is open to interpretation, it’s important to note Jenner did invest $250,000 of her own money from modeling gigs to produce the first line of lip kits that eventually led to her makeup empire.