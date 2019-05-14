Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North makes directorial debut with homemade ‘Old Town Road’ music video

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North just made her directorial debut — and the Internet is loving it.

On Tuesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went on Instagram to share a video of herself and North, 5, starring in a homemade music video of Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus' hit, "Old Town Road."

In the video —  which Kardashian revealed was "directed and choreographed" by North herself — the mom of four is seen walking out into a hallway, wearing a cowgirl hat while strumming a ukulele.

"That is not how you do it!" Kardashian's oldest daughter is heard telling the reality star moments before she takes over the video.

Then, wearing a Jessie "Toy Story" costume — complete with a cowgirl hat — North pops into the hallway and shows off her amazing dance moves for the rest of the clip.

"What we do on maternity leave.... Directed and Choreographed by North 🤠 @lilnasx," Kardashian, 38, captioned the post.

The KKW Beauty mogul and Kanye West, 41, recently welcomed their fourth child. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old son Saint and daughter Chicago, 15 months.

Along with Lil Nas X who gave his stamp of approval tweeting: "Y’all really just made my entire week. thank you!" —  others on social media couldn't get enough of North's directorial debut.

"I love it North is such a vibe," one person wrote.

Tweeted another: "Nicely choreographed and directed pure talent."

"Haha love this! So cute!" commented one social media user.

"@vmas nominee #VideoOfTheYear," suggested another person.