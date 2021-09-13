Kim Kardashian walks 2021 Met Gala in head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble

Kim Kardashian stepped out onto the 2021 Met Gala steps in a daring blacked-out ensemble.

The outfit was designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia and featured black leggings that connected to black heels, a black tunic with bell sleeves, black gloves, a face obscuring headpiece, and a long black train.

Kardashian, 40, attended the star-studded fashion event with Gvasalia as her date.

MET GALA 2021: A LOOK AT THE STARS' RED CARPET OUTFITS

The SKIMS founder accessorized the look with her hair in a long ponytail.

The Met Gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair.

BILLIE EILISH'S 2021 MET GALA LOOK WAS INSPIRED BY HER FAVORITE BARBIE DOLL

It coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center.

The official dress code this year is "American Independence" and the night's co-chairs include singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third the number that usually attend. They must be vaccinated and wear masks inside the museum.