Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

Kids' Choice Awards set to go remote on Nickelodeon

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

This year's Kids' Choice Awards is set to go remote -- and will be bringing the slime from home.

Nickelodeon's annual show, along with its signature green slime it pours on celebrities, is now airing on May 2.

On Friday, the kids' channel announced that the rebooted virtual ceremony, whose original March 29 date was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, will be known as “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH REVEALS NEW QUARANTINE HOBBY: 'I'VE BECOME A BEEKEEPER'

FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, host Blake Shelton speaks at the Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif. 

FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, host Blake Shelton speaks at the Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif.  (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

It will be hosted by Victoria Justice, who previously starred on the channel's shows “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.”

In addition, celebs appearing from isolation -- and possibly getting doused in slime -- include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS and most of the major cast members of the “Avengers” films.

RICKY GERVAIS CALLS OUT CELEBS AMID CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

They'll be among those presenting and receiving the show's orange blimp statuettes.

In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Chris Pratt reacts after getting slimed as he accepts the award for favorite butt-kicker for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in Los Angeles. 

In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Chris Pratt reacts after getting slimed as he accepts the award for favorite butt-kicker for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in Los Angeles.  (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Organizers say the show “will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA [Kids' Choice Awards] history.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James will receive the show's Generation Change Award for commitment to education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report