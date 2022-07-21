Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson perform TikTok tortilla challenge in viral video: 'Trying to keep up'

Hart and 'The Rock' star in the upcoming film 'DC League of Super-Pets'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are trying to keep up with the younger generation. 

Hart, 43, and Johnson, 50, attempted the tortilla TikTok challenge while promoting their upcoming movie "DC League of Super-Pets."

"You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences," The Rock captioned the video.

"This was fun," he added.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart participated in the viral tortilla trend on TikTok.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart participated in the viral tortilla trend on TikTok.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

To compete in the tortilla challenge, two people fill their mouth with water and play Paper Rock Scissors to see who gets to slap the other person in the face with a tortilla. The first person to spit out their water, loses the challenge.

"This will be the funniest thing," Hart said at the beginning of the video, which boasts 55 million views and 11.5 million likes on TikTok so far.

Hart wins Paper Rock Scissors twice and slaps Johnson in the face. On the second slap, the comedian busts out laughing - effectively losing the game.

Johnson and Kart have appeared in five movies together.

Johnson and Kart have appeared in five movies together. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Film via Getty ImagesMagic)

"Well, this is us trying to keep up with younger generation right there," Hart joked after the challenge was complete.

"Never again," The Rock responded.

The Rock appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with guest host Kerry Washington on Wednesday night where he talked about his friendship with Hart.

Dwayne Johnson arrives to the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on July 20.

Dwayne Johnson arrives to the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on July 20. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

"I love Kevin," Johnson said. "From our very first movie, we got such a great chemistry and a bond. There's a lot of trust, you know, with Kevin and I."

"I love that guy," he added.

"DC League of Super-Pets" premieres on July 29.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

