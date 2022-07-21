Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson perform TikTok tortilla challenge in viral video: 'Trying to keep up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are trying to keep up with the younger generation.

Hart, 43, and Johnson, 50, attempted the tortilla TikTok challenge while promoting their upcoming movie "DC League of Super-Pets."

"You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences," The Rock captioned the video.

"This was fun," he added.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

To compete in the tortilla challenge, two people fill their mouth with water and play Paper Rock Scissors to see who gets to slap the other person in the face with a tortilla. The first person to spit out their water, loses the challenge.

"This will be the funniest thing," Hart said at the beginning of the video, which boasts 55 million views and 11.5 million likes on TikTok so far.

Hart wins Paper Rock Scissors twice and slaps Johnson in the face. On the second slap, the comedian busts out laughing - effectively losing the game.

"Well, this is us trying to keep up with younger generation right there," Hart joked after the challenge was complete.

"Never again," The Rock responded.

The Rock appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with guest host Kerry Washington on Wednesday night where he talked about his friendship with Hart.

"I love Kevin," Johnson said. "From our very first movie, we got such a great chemistry and a bond. There's a lot of trust, you know, with Kevin and I."

"I love that guy," he added.

"DC League of Super-Pets" premieres on July 29.