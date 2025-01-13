Kendra Wilkinson tells haters to 'leave me alone' after weight gain, admits she's no longer a 'Playboy girl'

Kendra Wilkinson will not tolerate people body-shaming her for her weight gain and alcohol intake.

Wilkinson, a former Playboy model, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video and photo of herself in the mirror while telling a hater to "leave me alone."

"Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl)," she wrote, adding a laughing face emoji. "but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."

Wilkinson, who turns 40 this year, explained that she's "finally" at peace in her life and would appreciate it if fans online would stop criticizing her appearance.

"For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together," she wrote.

"Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots."

Wilkinson concluded her caption with "Love ya."

Back in September, Wilkinson opened up about her past, including when she first met Hugh Hefner.

Wilkinson starred on the E! reality television series, "The Girls Next Door."

Wilkinson became one of Hefner's girlfriends at the age of 18. She met Hefner at his 78th birthday party after a modeling photo caught the magazine publisher's eye.

"I'm just a single mom who's just making it in real estate now," Wilkinson said on an episode of " The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "

"There, at that time, at the mansion... It was a blessing for me because I had already come from this teenage world — this horrible, horrible teenage world — of being sexualized and grown men harassing me and stuff like that. So, when I entered the mansion, it felt actually safe for me."

Wilkinson recalled breaking a lot of the rules, including the curfew that most of the Playboy Playmates adhered to. The TV star also entertained other boyfriends besides Hefner.

"These choices that I made definitely took a toll on my life," Wilkinson acknowledged. "I fell into a major depression because of the choices that I did make. So, do I blame someone for that? I don't. That's just not my way of doing that. So I blame myself. I'm like, ‘What did I do? How did I get here? How did I get to this point in my life? What do I need to change in myself to grow? What do I need to do to not put myself in the same position?’ That's all you can basically do."

"I don't like to live in that victimhood," she noted. "I'm not saying that there are no victims out there. I'm sure there are victims out there. And I'm hearing their stories and I have complete empathy for them. For me, I had a different perspective on it."

Wilkinson added, "I enjoyed my time while living at the mansion. And who you saw is what you got. I was just a fun, wild, young, dumb blond. And I own it. Nothing ever bad happened to me. I'm not saying that nothing bad happened to anybody else."