Kendall Jenner slammed by fans for past Pepsi protest commercial gone wrong: She's 'real silent right now'

Fans are sending Kendall Jenner a strong message.

As protesters across the country continue to protest in the wake of George Floyd's death, several online are slamming the model for keeping silent years after she and Pepsi were accused of cultural appropriation for a protest commercial gone wrong.

It was back in 2017 that Pepsi's "Jump In" commercial starring Jenner was widely denounced and almost immediately pulled from TV. In the ad, Jenner throws off her blonde wig and smears away her lipstick before joining a protest of activists holding banners featuring the peace sign. But rather than protesting, she takes a Pepsi can and hands it over to a police officer as a peace offering while the crowd cheers behind her. The cop smiled in response.

Jenner reacted to the backlash at the time on her family's hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Filmed in real-time, it showed the supermodel tearfully regretting her participation.

"I just felt so f--king stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent," Jenner said on camera.

Pepsi also regretted the commercial and apologized for "putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

But as protesters continue to take the streets to fight injustices in America, Jenner's Pepsi controversy has resurfaced, with many accusing her of sitting in her California home and failing to speak out rather than marching.

"Kendall Jenner is a true loser. On top of having no talent, she has remained dead silent on the current events, but is one of the biggest culture vultures alive," one user tweeted.

"All of a sudden ms. kendall jenner is silent but i thought she was the police brutality pepsi queen?" another criticized the star.

Another noted that Jenner's "been real silent lately."

"This commercial was so obviously a money grab but for Kendall Jenner to be completely silent in the one moment where her platform could actually do some good? THE AUDACITY," scribed another person.

Other fans compared Jenner's alleged lack of involvement in the present day's protests to other A-list stars who have been photographed walking side by side with demonstrators.

One person pointed out that Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Halsey were all "protesting," while Jenner is just known for "pepsi."

One person even recreated Jenner's Pepsi handoff to police in recent days. A photo that's gone viral on Twitter shows a man offering a line of cops a bottle of soda.

"Trust me we all tried," a fan who shared the photo wrote.

Jenner has yet to respond to the social media backlash and a rep for the model did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

However, a peek at her social media accounts shows that she has made some statements regarding the recent events grappling the nation.

"to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading and education yourself on how we can become better allies. I've been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I'm angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personalyl understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear," she wrote on Instagram.

Jenner went on to say that "raging on platforms" is not enough to "repair the system."

"We need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice," she concluded.