Kendall Jenner channels Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire' with plunging corset for Halloween

Kendall Jenner is oozing sex appeal this Halloween.

The supermodel, 24, heated up Instagram on Saturday to show off her sexy costume -- a nod to Pamela Anderson's character Barb Wire in the 1996 movie of the same name.

In a series of pictures, Jenner dons a platinum blonde wig and is wearing thigh-high black boots and a plunging leather corset.

"don't call me babe' happy halloween!" Jenner captioned the pics.

She also added a political twist as Halloween is just days away from the 2020 presidential election, writing in her caption, "GO VOTE!!!"

In the pics, Jenner's backside is shown in a revealing photo of her on a motorcycle. She's also holding a flag that says "VOTE."'

Another sultry pic shows the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star staring off to the side with her mouth open. She's holding another black flag that says "VOTE" in white letters.

The final pic shows Jenner's full outfit as she squats on the ground. Anderson approved Jenner's costume, writing in the comments section, "Love it" with an angel face emoji.

Others were stunned by Jenner's look.

"So we're just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn't the most insane thing of all time?" Hailey Bieber commented.

Jenner's big sister Kim Kardashian added, "OMG U WIN Halloween!!!!!!!!"

Her other sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "yesssss" and "WOW" respectively.

Jenner's photo received nearly 1.8 million likes on Instagram within an hour of it being posted.