Kendall Jenner debuts new lighter hair color and fans are loving it

Kendall Jenner's dark hair has been her trademark since she began modeling as a teen, but now the runway pro is debuting a new look.

The 24-year-old magazine cover star stopped by colorist Cassondra Kaeding of 454 Salon's chair on Sunday to update her hair as the new year approaches.

"Glammed up on a Sunday," the hair care master wrote on social media. The video featured Jenner tossing her new caramel-highlighted hair around while pouting her red lips to the camera.

"It’s safe to say that warm brunette is definitely in this season!” Kaeding wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The look was styled by longtime Kar-Jar friend and hair guru Jen Atkin, and Jenner's makeup up was done by celebrity artist Mary Phillips.

Fans were quick to react on Instagram, writing "beautiful," "pretty" and "way too gorgeous."

Jenner said she mostly keeps her hair and makeup "simple." In a previous interview, the reality TV star told Byrdie: “My hair is so stick-straight and silky so when I sleep with it wet and wake up in the morning, it has this nice texture to it. That’s my version of doing my hair.”

She loves trying different looks but they're usually reserved for the red carpet or the runway.

"I wouldn’t say I’m that daring [with makeup]," she admitted.

"But I’ve always been super OCD about washing my face -- and that’s even before I started modeling," she added. "But it’s definitely enhanced now because I wear so much makeup all the time. I wash my face at least two or three times a day.”

When she's not working, Jenner said she prefers to "go makeup-free, but usually, to make myself feel better, I’ll throw on a light foundation and some mascara.”