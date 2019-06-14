'Baywatch' actress Kelly Rohrbach marries Walmart heir Steuart Walton: report

They whispered, “I do.”

Kelly Rohrbach and Walmart heir Steuart Walton secretly tied the knot a few weeks ago, according to TMZ. The “Baywatch” actress, 29, and Walton, 38, began dating about two years ago.

Rumors swirled in March that they were engaged, after author Cat Marnell tweeted that she overheard Walton “call fiancée Kelly Rohrbach [and] then b---h out . . . their wedding planner.” She claims to have eavesdropped on Walton saying that their wedding budget was “$1 to $1.5 million.”

Reps didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Rohrbach previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

