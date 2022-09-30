Kelly Ripa opens up about working with late co-host Regis Philbin, says she became 'a real target'

Kelly Ripa discussed her new book, revealing that the chapters dedicated to her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin, were the hardest to write.

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, showrunner Andy Cohen discussed the controversy surrounding Philbin, saying that Philbin was never invited back to the show after he left, which Ripa addressed in her book, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories."

"You became a real target," Cohen said, to which Ripa replied, "I still am. I wish I had set the record straight in real time. I really trusted the people around me. . . . People keep telling me to take the high road."

Philbin passed away in 2020 at the age of 88. The chapters Ripa wrote about her former colleague were the most challenging, she revealed.

"I painstakingly wrote every single word of this book, and it was hard, and those chapters were the hardest," Ripa admitted. As women, we are often told, ‘Take the high road,’ and that's women-speak for ‘Shut the f*** up.’"

Earlier in the week, Ripa told PEOPLE how challenging her first days on the job were and about the rocky road she faced.

"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful," Ripa said. "But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with."

Ripa, who now hosts the program "Live! With Kelly & Ryan," said that when she was originally offered the role with Philbin, her agent told her, "They want you to know who your boss is."

Of her agent's warning, Ripa admitted, "It did not feel good."