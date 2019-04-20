Kelly Ripa shares hilarious throwback Easter photo of son and daughter

Talk about a throwback.

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram this week to embarrass her son and daughter with a photo from Easter 2002.

“Couldn’t wait til Thursday to throw back to Easter Bunny 2002,” she captioned the post, which shows her daughter, Lola, and son, Michael. Both children are now 17 and 21, respectively.

“I showed you mine. You show me yours. Go to KellyandRyan.com to send Buntastic pics,” added the “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” host.

As she usually does, Lola was quick to comment on her mother’s post, writing: “My biggest fear is still when ppl dress up in these costumes like why it’s literally horrifying.”

The retro image also garnered responses from fans and celebrities alike.

“Amazing!” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper commented in response to the image.

“Classic,” wrote “The Office” alum Mindy Kaling.

”Cute as hell. And I didn’t know that [the] Easter bunny had a photo booth?? Please do not let my children know,” commented actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“This is hilarious!” said one fan.

“At first glance, I thought it was Mark! Michael is his spitting image!” wrote another, referring to Ripa's husband and actor Mark Consuelos.

“Bunny is kinda creepy, I'd cry too,” wrote another.

Consuelos and Ripa are also the parents to 16-year-old Joaquin who is not pictured in the photo.

