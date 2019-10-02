Mark Consuelos celebrates Kelly Ripa's birthday, jokes he'd be married '3 or 4 times' if not for her

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 49th birthday on Wednesday and received two very special tributes for the occasion.

The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host got a special shoutout from her husband, Mark Consuelos, who shared throwback photos from his almost 23-year marriage to Ripa and a few shots of her when she was a child.

"Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born.. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now," Consuelos joked in the caption. "Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."

KELLY RIPA TEASES SHE'D NEED A 'PLASTIC SURGEON' TO MATCH HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS' TONED PHYSIQUE

The couple has three children together, 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin.

In addition to the photo montage, Ripa also shared on her Instagram Stories the gorgeous (and numerous) boxes of white flowers he sent to her. "Best husband ever…." she wrote.

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS 'CRYING' OVER DAUGHTER STARTING COLLEGE

Ryan Seacrest, the other man in Ripa's life, also threw his co-host a special surprise. He filled her dressing room with birthday balloons that spelled out "Kelly," along with more flowers and a card.

"You guys really spoiled me," she posted on her Stories.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Then, during the live show, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" and she celebrated with a cake that was shaped and decorated like a loaf of bread.