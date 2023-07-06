Keke Palmer mom-shamed by baby daddy, says she wishes she'd 'taken more pictures' on night out

Keke Palmer shared photos from a special night out after the father of her child, Darius Jackson, publicly shamed her on Twitter for an outfit she wore.

Palmer, 29, showed off the outfit that landed her in hot water in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" Palmer captioned a handful of photos. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!"

Palmer wore a fully sheer dress over a black leotard paired with black heels. She wore her hair down and chose a pink lipstick to go with her winged-eyeliner look.

Despite the "absolutely iconic" night, Palmer's partner didn't agree with her look.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson first tweeted alongside a video of Usher serenading Palmer at the event.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he later added in an additional tweet.

Jackson deactivated his social media accounts after he continued to receive backlash.

After Palmer shared photos from the event, fans took to the comments to support the "Hustlers" star.

"YES MAAM!!!!" one user wrote. "You don't criticize the mother of your children publicly. End of story."

"Keke said ‘so anyways’ [sic]," another added.

"Don't let baby daddy dictate what you wear!" one wrote. "Put that s--- on!!!"

Palmer first announced her pregnancy in December while hosting "Saturday Night Live." The couple revealed Palmer had given birth to Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson in February.

Jackson and Palmer were first romantically linked in 2021 but have chosen to keep their relationship private. The actress insisted she wasn't hiding her relationship with the fitness instructor during a previous interview with Bustle.

"This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she explained. "So, why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."