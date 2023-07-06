Expand / Collapse search
Keke Palmer mom-shamed by baby daddy, says she wishes she'd 'taken more pictures' on night out

Darius Jackson criticized the outfit Keke Palmer wore to an Usher concert

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Keke Palmer shared photos from a special night out after the father of her child, Darius Jackson, publicly shamed her on Twitter for an outfit she wore.

Palmer, 29, showed off the outfit that landed her in hot water in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" Palmer captioned a handful of photos. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!"

Palmer wore a fully sheer dress over a black leotard paired with black heels. She wore her hair down and chose a pink lipstick to go with her winged-eyeliner look.

KEKE PALMER HITS BACK AT HATERS CRITICIZING HER ACNE: ‘MAKEUP ISN’T REAL'

side by side of Keke Palmer posing solo and Keke posing with a friend

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to show off the outfit that the father of her child criticized on social media. (Keke Palmer Instagram)

Despite the "absolutely iconic" night, Palmer's partner didn't agree with her look.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson first tweeted alongside a video of Usher serenading Palmer at the event.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he later added in an additional tweet.

Jackson deactivated his social media accounts after he continued to receive backlash.

Keke Palmer, her boyfriend and her baby

Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson and Darius Jackson attend a "Big Boss" screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival April 29, 2023. (Derek White/WireImage)

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson at a basektball game

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend the NBA x HBCU Classic as part of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 19, 2022. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

After Palmer shared photos from the event, fans took to the comments to support the "Hustlers" star.

"YES MAAM!!!!" one user wrote. "You don't criticize the mother of your children publicly. End of story."

"Keke said ‘so anyways’ [sic]," another added.

"Don't let baby daddy dictate what you wear!" one wrote. "Put that s--- on!!!"

Palmer first announced her pregnancy in December while hosting "Saturday Night Live." The couple revealed Palmer had given birth to Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson in February.

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson attend a Grammys party

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend an after-party at The Grammy Museum May 10, 2023. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jackson and Palmer were first romantically linked in 2021 but have chosen to keep their relationship private. The actress insisted she wasn't hiding her relationship with the fitness instructor during a previous interview with Bustle.

"This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she explained. "So, why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."

