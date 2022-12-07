Keke Palmer hits back at haters on Twitter criticizing her acne: 'Makeup isn’t real'

Pregnant actress Keke Palmer went after people via Twitter on Tuesday who criticized her appearance and weight, adding they need to get some "help."

The former Disney Channel star noted that she began receiving hate comments after she posted content without wearing makeup. In the past, Palmer has spoken about how she suffers from a polycystic ovarian syndrome diagnosis that results in acne.

Typically, the star covers up her acne using makeup and has posted videos in the past showing followers the best methods to hide the skin rashes.

"I just saw a few comments of [people] saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup," Palmer tweeted on Tuesday. "And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

‘SNL’ COLD OPEN SWIPES HERSCHEL WALKER GEORGIA SENATE RACE, GUEST HOST KEKE PALMER ADDRESSES PREGNANCY RUMORS

"I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these [people] just say anything," she added, ending the Twitter thread with laughing emojis.

In the past, Palmer noted that actor and director Tyler Perry has offered to assist her with skin treatment payments. "People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done," she told her followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For months, Palmer did not publicly admit that she was pregnant despite speculation from the public. However, the former child actress confirmed she was pregnant during an opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

"Honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited, guys," she said on SNL lover the weekend. "I’m gonna be a mom!"