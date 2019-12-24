Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman share holiday wishes in delightful selfie: ‘Blessings to you all’

It’s holiday cheer all around on the eve of Christmas!

Nicole Kidman and her country music superstar husband Keith Urban shared a sweet snap to Instagram on Monday along with a personal note to their followers and fans.

“From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏” Kidman captioned the cheeky photo, which shows the actress donning an opaque white linen blouse, a cream and black fedora hat and aviator sunglasses. Urban rocked a simple heather gray t-shirt and a black ball cap.

Earlier this week, the A-list couple, both 52, was spotted walking hand-in-hand as Urban picked up Kidman in Sydney, Australia, where the pair will spend the Christmas holiday.

Urban and the “Bombshell” actress married in June 2006 and recently celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 8, while Kidman also has daughter Isabella, 26 and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

'BIG LITTLE LIES' STAR NICOLE KIDMAN PRAISED HER HUSBAND KEITH URBAN FOR WATCHING ALL HER GRAPHIC SCENES

In June, Urban took to social media to ring in another year of marriage, writing, “Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU.”

Earlier this year, Kidman told a heartwarming story of the moment she knew that Urban was the one she wanted to marry.

Speaking to People, the star talked about a time in 2005 shortly after she met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months. Then the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”