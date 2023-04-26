Keanu Reeves melts hearts in clip with 9-year-old fan: ‘Oh my gosh, Noah, thank you!’

The "internet’s boyfriend," also known as Keanu Reeves, is making people swoon again over a viral clip in which he bonds with a young fan who gushes over his "favorite actor."

"I’m such a big fan," a 9-year-old named Noah sitting across from the "Matrix" actor says at the beginning of the clip posted Tuesday as the star prepares to sign the comic book "BRZRKR," according to IGN. It's co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, and Reeves appeared at a surprise signing in Los Angeles.

Reeves asks Noah his name, and the boy informs him, "You’re probably my favorite actor in the whole world!"

"Oh my gosh, Noah, thank you!" the 59-year-old responds before asking him, "Did you see Duke Caboom in ‘Toy Story 4?’"

KEANU REEVES SAYS HIS LAST MOMENT OF BLISS WAS IN BED WITH GIRLFRIEND IN RARE MOMENT

Reeves voiced the animated character introduced in the 2019 film.

"Yeah, he’s my favorite character," a laughing Noah said as Reeves launched into an impression of the overly confident action figure, proclaiming, "Canada’s greatest stuntman!"

"Well, I’m glad you liked it," Reeves said. "I really liked playing Duke Caboom."

SANDRA BULLOCK TALKS KEANU REEVES DATING RUMORS, REVEALS SWEET GIFT HE GAVE HER AFTER ‘SPEED’

"#ILoveKeanuReeves," one person commented with a heart emoji, while another wrote, "I want to be like Keanu. In every way."

A third wrote with several heart emoji, "Me too Noah, me too. Keanu Reeves is the best. You have picked the nicest and kindest actor for your favorite. So young & wise beyond words."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Two more added, "The legend that is Keanu, just continues to grow" and "The world needs more people like Keanu."

The "John Wick" star has been singled out multiple times for his kindness, including carrying on a conversation with another young fan who approached him at a baggage claim and attending the wedding of an English couple, strangers who gave him an impromptu invite while chatting at a hotel bar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And four years ago, he was caught leaving a note on a Louisiana fan’s lawn that said "You’re breathtaking!" while they were filming in the area. He also ended up taking photos with the family.