Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise’s daughter heads to college as mom navigates empty nest phase

Katie Holmes is getting ready to become an empty nester.

In a rare interview, the "Dawson’s Creek" star shared how "proud" she is of her 18-year-old daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, as she heads off to college.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," Holmes, 45, shared in an interview with Town & Country.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

The mother-of-one welcomed her daughter with Cruise, 62, after they tied the knot in 2006. The couple divorced in 2012.

While the couple's daughter enters a major milestone, Holmes is experiencing big moments on her own as an empty nester. As Suri heads off to college, Holmes has "thrown herself into creative pursuits," including dance classes and painting.

"I love a dance studio because every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day," Holmes shared with the media outlet. "I like abstract and took a class right here."

Holmes added that she’ll have a community to support her as she sends her only daughter to college.

"The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me," she quipped. "I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’"

Suri is reportedly attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall, as a social media video surfaced of her sporting the college sweatshirt on "commitment day," according to Page Six.

In 2022, Suri made her big screen debut in the movie "Alone Together" – directed and written by Holmes – as she followed in her parents’ acting footsteps.

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes previously said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'"

In the movie, Suri sang a cover of "Blue Moon," which played during the opening credits of the film.

Suri additionally sang in the movie "Rare Objects" and is said to be interested in pursuing a career in fashion or acting, according to Town & Country.