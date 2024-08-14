Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise’s daughter heads to college as mom navigates empty nest phase

The ‘Dawson's Creek’ alum shares 18-year-old daughter with ex Tom Cruise

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Katie Holmes is getting ready to become an empty nester. 

In a rare interview, the "Dawson’s Creek" star shared how "proud" she is of her 18-year-old daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, as she heads off to college.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," Holmes, 45, shared in an interview with Town & Country.

WHERE KATIE HOLMES, MICHELLE WILLIAMS AND OTHER DAWSON'S CREEK STARS ARE 25 YEARS LATER

katie holmes, tom cruise split photo with daughter suri

Hollywood actress Katie Holmes opens up about being a proud mom to look-alike daughter she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. (Getty Images/Backgrid)

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Katie Holmes graces the cover of Town & Country September 2024 issue

Katie Holmes graces the cover of Town & Country's September 2024 issue. (Ruven Afanador)

The mother-of-one welcomed her daughter with Cruise, 62, after they tied the knot in 2006. The couple divorced in 2012. 

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."

— Katie Holmes

While the couple's daughter enters a major milestone, Holmes is experiencing big moments on her own as an empty nester. As Suri heads off to college, Holmes has "thrown herself into creative pursuits," including dance classes and painting.

"I love a dance studio because every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day," Holmes shared with the media outlet. "I like abstract and took a class right here."

Katie Holmes graces the cover of Town & Country September 2024 issue

Holmes told Town & Country that she’ll have a community to support her as she sends her only daughter to college. (Ruven Afanador)

Holmes added that she’ll have a community to support her as she sends her only daughter to college. 

"The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me," she quipped. "I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’"

Suri is reportedly attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall, as a social media video surfaced of her sporting the college sweatshirt on "commitment day," according to Page Six. 

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise at the Jingle Ball.

Holmes shares one daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Suri, who just turned 18. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In 2022, Suri made her big screen debut in the movie "Alone Together" – directed and written by Holmes – as she followed in her parents’ acting footsteps. 

TOM CRUISE, KATIE HOLMES' DAUGHTER MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes at a gala

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 2006, and divorced in 2012. (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes previously said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'"

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise at "The Nutcracker"

Holmes was happy to collaborate with Suri on two of her movies. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the movie, Suri sang a cover of "Blue Moon," which played during the opening credits of the film. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Suri additionally sang in the movie "Rare Objects" and is said to be interested in pursuing a career in fashion or acting, according to Town & Country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending