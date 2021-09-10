'A Dog's Journey' star Kathryn Prescott in ICU after being hit by cement truck

Kathryn Prescott, known for her work in the movie "A Dog's Journey," is in the ICU after she was hit by a cement truck.

According to the British actress' twin sister, Megan Prescott, the accident happened on Tuesday in New York.

In a post written Thursday on Instagram, Megan explained how Kathryn, 30, was crossing a street when the truck hit her. The star's injuries include a broken pelvis, legs, foot, and left hand.

"I received the most terrifying phone call I've ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September," she wrote.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand," Megan continued. "She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

Actress Kathryn Prescott was hit by a cement truck in New York on Tuesday and is currently in the ICU.

Kathryn also appeared on the British TV series "Skins" and is currently living alone in NY. Her sister, who lives back in the UK, is trying to contact the US Embassy to be able to join her sibling in the states but COVID restrictions are blocking her travel.

"I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated," Megan explained. "I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn's injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible."

She would need to spend two weeks in quarantine in a different country than the U.K. and then fly into the U.S.

Megan detailed how her sister will be in rehab and physical therapy for a long time while recovering from her extensive injuries.

"I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself," she pleaded.