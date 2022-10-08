Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.

"Well, he was more than an NFL star. Frank was one of the greatest football players of all time … Tom Brady's a magnificent player. Frank always felt that he was the greatest quarterback of all time … I don't compare Frank to anybody else," Gifford said.

After being married for nearly 30 years, Gifford went on to say that she experienced challenges in her marriage, as "everybody does," and expressed that she was upset when she heard the news of the Super Bowl champion and the supermodel reportedly hiring divorce lawyers.

"God loves marriage. God instituted marriage for reason, for a purpose. Family is so important to God. … Marriages are under attack. Monogamy is under attack," she continued.

As Gifford touched on the importance of family while sharing two kids with her late husband, Brady and Bündchen reportedly said they are focusing on their children as divorce rumors continue to swirl.

The couple shares their kids, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, and Brady has an additional son, John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"The God of the Way" author added that faith in marriage is critical in a relationship, and she sent well-wishes to Brady and Bündchen.

"I think marriage should be a holy alliance. Now, there are reasons why certain people should get divorced, and they have physical reasons to … I don't know their first story. I just know that I'm sorry to them and their children," she noted.

"I've been praying for them. … I hope they reconnect with why they fell in love to begin with. What's the biggest problem in most marriages? They forget why they ever fell in love in the first place."

"The God of the Way" is a story of scriptural faith and the "people who changed the world forever." The book includes the stories of how God made a way for His children.

The four-part book is written by Gifford and co-author Rabbi Jason Sobel and is available for readers.