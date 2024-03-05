Kate Winslet thinks Ozempic 'sounds terrible,' confesses to past eating disorder

Kate Winslet is weighing in on the Ozempic trend overtaking Hollywood with some choice words of her own.

"I actually don’t know what Ozempic is," Winslet told The New York Times. "All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that." Upon learning from the reporter what the medication is and how it can suppress one's appetite, she was horrified. "Oh, my God," she exclaimed. "This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!"

Ozempic is an FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication that is frequently used for weight loss. Celebrities, including Sharon Osbourne, Oprah Winfrey and Amy Schumer, have admitted to using variations of the drug.

'TITANIC' STAR KATE WINSLET SAYS 'BEING FAMOUS WAS HORRIBLE'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Winslet added more wisdom to the conversation regarding weight and diet, admitting to previously battling a brief eating disorder. She has been candid in the past about being scrutinized for appearance, particularly after starring in "Titanic" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I never told anyone about it," she said of developing an eating disorder. "Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’"

"So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

In 2021, "The Regime" actress told The Guardian, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self," she recalled. "Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," Winslet admitted. "I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview with PORTER last month, Winslet reflected upon the industry, saying it is different from when she was young. She said its expectations have changed, which is great for her daughter, Mia Threapleton , an up-and-coming actress.

"It’s different now. Mia is very much her own person. [Young women now] know how to use their voice," she explained. "I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant."

"Journalists would always say, ‘After "Titanic," you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f---in' life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"