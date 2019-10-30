Kate Upton claps back at 'dumb misogynist comments' after speaking out about World Series controversy

Kate Upton is giving online commenters a piece of her mind after she was criticized for commenting on a controversial call during Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Tuesday night.

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, tweeted.

"It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist," she added.

Hours earlier, Upton said MLB umpires were right to rule that Nationals outfielder Trea Turner had interfered with Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel while running out his slow roller in the top of the seventh inning. Turner was initially called out on the play before the game was stopped for about 10 minutes while the umpires discussed the situation with MLB officials in New York.

Upton, 27, tweeted a photo of the game, as well as voiced her frustration that the review of the call was taking so long.

"He [Turner] wasn’t within the base path," Upton explained. "Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long..."

Multiple Twitter users commented saying things like "stick to modeling" and "stick to what you know.... modeling." Another person wrote: ".......nothing more than the losing pitchers [sic] wife. Shhhhhhhh."

Meanwhile, other social media commenters agreed with Upton.

"Agreed," said one. "Ump made the right call, he should be out."

Another read: "MS Kate, you are absolutely correct. Rule 5.09(a)(11)."

The Nationals ultimately won the game 7-2 to force a decisive Game 7 Wednesday night.

Upton and Verlander, 36, married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter last year.