Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Kate Middleton sighting sparks 'mistrust,' Kelly Clarkson files another lawsuit against ex-husband

Brooke Burke worries about Hollywood's Ozempic trend, Gene Wilder's widow shares his final words

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton in a blue blazer looks stoic split Kelly Clarkson in a white off the shoulder gown at Grammys

Kate Middleton's latest outing sparks more "mistrust" while Kelly Clarkson's latest lawsuit against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is filed. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

FUELING THE FIRE - Kate Middleton reported sighting triggers ‘further sense of mistrust’: expert. Continue reading here…

‘BECAUSE OF YOU’ - Kelly Clarkson drops financial hammer on ex Brandon Blackstock in acrimonious divorce. Continue reading here…

Brooke Burke in a camel colored blouse smiles for the camera

Brooke Burke shared her thoughts on the Ozempic craze in Hollywood. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Image)

NO ‘QUICK FIX’ - Brooke Burke warns Ozempic can be 'dangerous,' shares benefits of biohacking. Continue reading here…

'BEST HUSBAND' - Gene Wilder's widow recalls actor's final words in new documentary. Continue reading here…

‘I FAILED HORRIBLY’ - William Shatner shares his biggest regret from Hollywood career. Continue reading here…

‘IT’S MY LIFE' - Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora are still 'not in contact' 11 years after split. Continue reading here…

Pyan Phillippe soft smiles in a dark puffer jacket and white shirt in front of ivy backdrop

Ryan Phillippe opened up about his strengthened relationship with God. (Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images)

SPIRITUAL JOURNEY - Ryan Phillippe was ‘craving’ relationship with God after being in ‘darker place’: 'A lot of time in prayer.' Continue reading here…

‘MY LAST BABY’ - Jessie James Decker declares ‘this is my last baby’ after confirming husband’s upcoming vasectomy. Continue reading here…

'WHAT MORE CAN I GIVE' - Shakira says 'there was a lot of sacrifice for love' in relationship with ex Gerard Piqué. Continue reading here…

Mia Sorvino in a mauve strapless gown and large diamond necklace at Oscar's after party

Mira Sorvino shared how she believes disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein impacted her career. (Frazer Harrison)

'STIFLED' - Mira Sorvino laments how Harvey Weinstein 'stifled' her career after she 'rejected him.' Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending