Kate Middleton’s cancer battle causing normal ‘worries and fears’ despite being princess: ex palace secretary

Kate Middleton was a pillar of strength at the Trooping the Colour ceremony this past weekend amid her cancer battle, a welcome sight for those who revere the princess.

But a source close to the British royal family is sharing the details of Middleton's fight, admitting they're not so unique.

"She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be," Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told People magazine.

Although her presence at the Trooping the Coulour ceremony was seen as a show of strength, another royal insider suggests that the princess is struggling. "The treatment is punishing, and it is different for different people. And the side effects can be unforgiving," another source told the outlet.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently told Fox News Digital that Middleton's presence at the event, although significant, was likely made to appease the rumors circulating about her health. "Catherine is a leader," Schofield said, "and I feel saddened that she likely felt the need to show her face with speculation and misinformation continuing to spread online.… She is the ultimate trooper."

On June 14, days before the celebration, the Princess of Wales gave her first lengthy update regarding her condition since initially announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, indicating she would be in attendance for the celebration for King Charles III, who is also battling cancer.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she wrote to social media. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.".

The palace has not announced what form of cancer Middleton is battling, although they were transparent in January, sharing with the public that the princess had undergone abdominal surgery.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," Middleton revealed. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

But Middleton put her condition in perspective for the public, explaining that while she has a desire to "join a few public engagements over the summer," she is not "out of the woods yet."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she wrote. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

It's unknown when Middleton will appear publicly next.