Kate Middleton's best looks of the year from couture gowns to power suits: ‘Beauty and position'

After 12 years in the royal family, Kate Middleton has cemented her place as a fashion icon, and the new Princess of Wales has donned some of her most stunning looks over the past year.

The princess started the year off by attending the Feb. 19 BAFTA awards in a Grecian-inspired white one-shoulder asymmetrical Alexander McQueen gown paired with gold heels.

Middleton has been a fan of Alexander McQueen for years, having worn the designer for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

King Charles' coronation

The Princess of Wales brought full royal pomp to King Charles’ May 6 coronation, wearing Alexander McQueen again with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece instead of the more traditional tiara.

"The outfit was perfect, subtle enough to not steal focus from the sovereign and his queen but quietly beautiful, fitting for a woman of Kate’s beauty and position," royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Fox News Digital.

The Princess of Wales kept the memory of Princess Diana close to her heart as she honored her late mother-in-law with a touching accessory to complete her regal ensemble.

"The earrings, known as the ‘diamond and south sea pearl earrings’ feature a circular design of diamonds, a single diamond-encrusted pear and a large dangling pearl drop. Diana loved the jewels and wore them repeatedly throughout the '90s," Holder added.

Elie Saab rewear

The Tuesday after the coronation, the princess wore an elegant blue Elie Saab sheer-sleeved dress to a garden party at Buckingham Palace with a matching blue Philip Treacy hat. The 41-year-old previously wore the ensemble to the Royal Ascot in 2019, according to People magazine.

Royal Variety Performance

In Late November, she stunned in a glamorous blue Safiyaa gown while attending the Royal Variety Performance and London’s Royal Albert Hall, which raises money for charity.

The formal dress included exaggerated sleeves with a slit for her arms, and she paired the dress with a statement diamond necklace.

Power pantsuits

Middleton has made pantsuits one of her signature looks of 2023, and on Dec. 5, she hosted her third annual "Together at Christmas" carol service in an all-white suit with matching coat, heels and bag.

She paired a bespoke jacket made by Savile Row tailor Chris Kerr with loose-fitting trousers by Holland Cooper.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.