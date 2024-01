Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kate Middleton is focused on the health of others as she remains in the hospital, recovering from abdominal surgery.

On Friday, royal correspondent Neil Sean was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," where he explained that the Princess of Wales is thinking about the health of King Charles and other patients in the hospital where she is at.

"The Princess of Wales, Katherine, would very much like the media to move away from the London Clinic simply, not because of her, but because of the other patients and the fact that there are other people there being treated," he began. "She doesn't want that particular focus."

Sean explained to MacCallum that a source informed him that Middleton is "more concerned about his majesty, the king, and his upcoming surgery next week."

PRINCE WILLIAM VISITS KATE MIDDLETON IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SURGERY, EXPECTED TO POSTPONE ROYAL DUTIES

Sean acknowledged the question floating around — why have members of the royal family not visited her during her predicted two-week hospital stay?

WATCH: Kate Middleton expected to be in the hospital for two weeks

"They don't want to alarm people," Sean said of the royal family. "That's the whole point."

Sean exclusively revealed to MacCallum that he had been told that there have been Zoom calls between Middleton and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Middleton's husband, Prince William, was photographed driving as he left the private London Clinic on Thursday. He had a somber look on his face as he drove himself and another passenger, while another car followed close behind them.

"Naturally, as one can imagine — you're a mom yourself, Martha — it's the little one, Prince Louis, that's really probably failing to understand some of this," Sean explained.

MacCallum pointed out that Middleton was outspoken in the past about having stomach problems during all three of her pregnancies. Sean believes that "eventually" the palace will explain the exact problem Middleton is having as she recovers from "successful" abdominal surgery.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We will be briefed on exactly why the Princess is in the hospital — there's no two-ways about that — but I think at this point, particularly so soon after surgery, it is an invasion of privacy," Sean said. "One must respect that."

Sean pointed out that, on the other hand, this is not an easy surgery, but Kate, living in the "modern era," is well aware that her fans are concerned about her.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that the Princess of Wales ’ surgery was successful and that she could remain in the hospital for up to two weeks recovering.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the palace said in a statement posted to social media. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

Middleton will postpone her public duties, likely until after Easter, "based on the current medical advice," the palace added in its statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Additionally, it was announced that King Charles will be admitted to the hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" on his prostate. Buckingham Palace said the king’s condition is benign.

The palace explained that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year." It says he will require "a short period of recuperation" after the procedure.

Sean addressed speculation on whether Prince Harry will step up to aid his brother, William, as his wife and father battle health concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why would William need Harry?" Sean asked. "Not now, not ever."