Kate Middleton, Prince William to be joined by this royal couple for next event

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "step back" from their royal duties, it looks like someone else will be stepping in -- at least for one event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who made their first joint public appearance on Wednesday since the "Megxit" announcement, are preparing to host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday celebrating the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit.

While Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, will likely be absent, another royal couple -- Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex -- will accompany William, 37, and Middleton, 38.

Edward is William's uncle, the younger brother of Prince Charles, and is considered to be a full-time working member of the royal family along with his wife, Sophie.

While William's aunt Princess Anne is often in attendance at high-profile events -- as she will be on Monday -- Edward, 55, is not often seen at such events.

Edward, also known as the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, 54, share two children: Louise, 16, and James, 12.

According to the royal family's website, Edward “carries out a busy schedule of engagements in support of a large number of charities. His Royal Highness is especially passionate about organizations and causes which provide opportunities to young people.”

The Earl has taken on a handful of the duties previously carried out by his father, Prince Phillip, who has retired from his royal duties.

The reception on Monday will play host to U.K. and African government and business figures.

“The summit will demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa and highlight the U.K.’s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa, including through the creation of jobs and new partnerships,” Kensington Palace saud in a statement obtained by People magazine.