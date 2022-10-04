Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle handled marrying into the royal family differently, expert says
ROYAL DIFFERENCES - Kate Middleton successfully navigated royal life while Meghan Markle struggled for this reason, author says. Continue reading here
LIVE FROM NEW YORK - ‘SNL’: ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller hosts season 48 premiere, gets to mercilessly mock cold open. Continue reading here…
TITLE TROUBLE - King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert. Continue reading here…
SUPERMODEL SPRAY PAINT - Bella Hadid struts runway topless, then gets white dress spray-painted for Paris Fashion Week. Continue reading here…
MARRIAGE TALK - Mila Kunis explains the open door bathroom policy in her home with Ashton Kutcher. Continue reading here…
PRIVACY CONCERNS - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting for a more private mansion in Montecito: report. Continue reading here…
‘BLONDE’ BOMBSHELL - Planned Parenthood claims Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde' is too pro-life. Continue reading here…
THE PRINCE'S SACRIFICE - Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says. Continue reading here…
REAL-LIFE ROMANCE - 'Big Bang Theory' stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reveal moment they really fell 'in love' while filming. Continue reading here…
MAGAZINE MAYHEM - Meghan Markle was 'very unhappy' over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover and found the headline 'racist': report. Continue reading here…
