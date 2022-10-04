Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment Newsletter
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle handled marrying into the royal family differently, expert says

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have navigated marrying into the royal family very differently.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have navigated marrying into the royal family very differently. (Karwai Tang)

ROYAL DIFFERENCES - Kate Middleton successfully navigated royal life while Meghan Markle struggled for this reason, author says. Continue reading here

LIVE FROM NEW YORK - ‘SNL’: ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller hosts season 48 premiere, gets to mercilessly mock cold open. Continue reading here…

TITLE TROUBLE - King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert. Continue reading here…

Bella Hadid was dressed on stage at the Coperni show with spray-paint.

Bella Hadid was dressed on stage at the Coperni show with spray-paint. (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUPERMODEL SPRAY PAINT - Bella Hadid struts runway topless, then gets white dress spray-painted for Paris Fashion Week. Continue reading here…

MARRIAGE TALK - Mila Kunis explains the open door bathroom policy in her home with Ashton Kutcher. Continue reading here…

PRIVACY CONCERNS - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting for a more private mansion in Montecito: report. Continue reading here…

Ana de Armas, pictured attending the "Blonde" premiere in Spain, plays Marilyn Monroe. The movie received loads of criticism from Planned Parenthood for its portrayal of abortions.

Ana de Armas, pictured attending the "Blonde" premiere in Spain, plays Marilyn Monroe. The movie received loads of criticism from Planned Parenthood for its portrayal of abortions. (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

‘BLONDE’ BOMBSHELL - Planned Parenthood claims Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde' is too pro-life. Continue reading here…

THE PRINCE'S SACRIFICE - Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says. Continue reading here…

Johnnhy Galecki and Kaley Cuoco had a real-life romance while filming the "Big Bang Theory."

Johnnhy Galecki and Kaley Cuoco had a real-life romance while filming the "Big Bang Theory." (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

REAL-LIFE ROMANCE - 'Big Bang Theory' stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reveal moment they really fell 'in love' while filming. Continue reading here…

MAGAZINE MAYHEM - Meghan Markle was 'very unhappy' over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover and found the headline 'racist': report. Continue reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

