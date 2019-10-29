Kate Beckinsale evacuates due to California wildfires, thanks first responders: 'So grateful'

Kate Beckinsale and her slew of pets are safe after having to evacuate her Los Angeles home due to the wildfire sweeping across the west side of the city that’s been dubbed the Getty Fire.

The “Widow” actress shared on Instagram on Monday that she made it out of the area OK after fans and friends apparently checked in with her out of concern.

“We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this,” she captioned a photo of the hillside near her home engulfed in flames and smoke.

KATE BECKINSALE POSES IN 'KNICKERS AND TIGHTS' IN 'JOLT' DRESSING ROOM PIC

The 46-year-old actress thanked first responders as well as friends who helped her evacuate as she cannot drive herself.

“love and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn’t need to remember in the middle of the night that I can’t drive but did,” she wrote. “And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people . So grateful x”

According to Yahoo, Beckinsale owns two Persian cats, Clive, who is very old and survived cancer, and Willow. She also has two lapdogs named Ingrid and Myf.

KATE BECKINSALE SHOWS OFF NEW BLONDE HAIR ON INSTAGRAM

The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. local time in the Sepulveda Pass along Interstate 405 near the Getty Center Museum community and the hill-top golf community of Mountain Gate, according to LAFD spokesman Capt. Erik Scott.

By 11 a.m. ET, officials said it had already grown to encompass over 500 acres as more than 470 LAFD firefighters with assistance from neighboring agencies rushed to combat the blaze. Over 10,000 structures, both residential and commercial, were located in the mandatory evacuation zones that include the Mountain Gate, Mandeville Canyon, and Bundy areas in western LA County.

"If you're in the mandatory evacuation zone and you're still there watching this, you're an idiot. Get the hell out," L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz said at a news conference. "It's way too dangerous."

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze, fire officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckinsale was one of many Los Angeles residents that were ordered to leave their homes as the wildfire continues to spread throughout the city. Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, Clark Gregg and more took to social media to share their experience after being told to evacuate their homes.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this report.